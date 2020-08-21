SI.com
AllBucs
Bucs WR John Franklin Suffers Leg Injury

J. Kanno

For the second day in a row, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player suffered a potential season-ending injury at training camp practices. 

Former "Last Chance U" star John Franklin went down with a leg injury (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Though the exact nature of the injury is not yet known, head coach Bruce Arians seemed to expect the worst, saying, "[Franklin's] MRI will be this afternoon, but it’s not looking very good."

Franklin was making an impression in camp after switching from cornerback to wide receiver this offseason. He was also under consideration to be the Bucs' emergency third quarterback (via Buccaneers.com's Scott Smith):

Franklin was already in a fight for a spot in a hotly contested receiver battle with Scotty Miller, Justin Watson and Tyler Johnson. An injury that keeps him out for any amount of time, never mind the entire season, is a major blow to Franklin's NFL aspirations.

