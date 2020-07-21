Tom Brady, Bucs QBs to Report with Rookies for Training Camp on Thursday

In just a couple of days, Tom Brady will report for his first training camp as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady and the rest of the Bucs' quarterbacks will report Thursday, July 23rd, along with the team's 2020 rookie class:

Brady will be joined by fellow quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin and undrafted free agent Reid Stinnett, while the rookie class will be headlined by top picks like offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

The league and the NFLPA are still working on logistical details amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but those policies are expected to have some resolution before players start reporting for camp throughout the league.

Bucs fans won't be able to attend training camp practices this year, but it's still a welcome sign that football is indeed returning, even if it looks different than we've ever seen due to the current global health crisis.