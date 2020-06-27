NFL Expects Players to Report on Time for Training Camp

Many states throughout the country have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases reported over the last week or more, but that doesn't appear to be stopping the NFL from moving forward with their plans to prepare for the 2020 season.

The league told teams it expects players to report on time for training camp next month, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Despite camps being just a month away, the NFLPA recently recommended that plaeyrs stop conducting private group workouts, as some teams have already had players and staff members test positive for the virus in recent days. Tom Brady and some of his Bucs teammates are among the players who have continued to conduct their group workouts, despite the recommendation.

This has been quite the unique offseason for the NFL, and while there will still be plenty of noticeable changes this year due to the virus, it appears the league is still hoping to get training camps rolling without delay.