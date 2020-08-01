Bucs Waive 3 Players from Training Camp Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pruning their roster as they kick off training camp this week.

Wide receiver Spencer Schnell, linebacker Nasir Player and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens were all waived Friday, the team announced:

Mickens and Schnell both saw limited action on the active roster late last season after a string of injuries plagued the Tampa Bay receiving corps over the final weeks of the 2019 campaign.

Player was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. The East Tennessee State product was one of 13 rookies Tampa Bay added after this year's draft.

Tampa Bay currently has 81 players on their training camp roster, and must get to 80 before training camp practices officially start later this month.