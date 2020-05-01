Bucs Claim K Elliott Fry Off Waivers from Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in some competition at the kicker position in the form of a division-rival cast-off.

Elliott Fry has been claimed off waivers by the Bucs from the Carolina Panthers, giving second-year kicker Matt Gay someone to push him heading into the 2020 season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the move Friday:

An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2017, Fry spent time with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens last season, before signing a reserve/futures contract with the Panthers back in December.

His best work came in the Alliance of American Football, where he made all 14 of his field goal attempts over eight games for the Orlando Apollos.

The Bucs spent a fifth-round pick in last year's draft on Gay, who showed promise throughout his rookie season, but also had some costly misses at key points throughout the year.