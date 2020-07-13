AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Among NFL's Top-Graded WRs in 2019

Luke Easterling

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the NFL's best pair of wide receivers right now.

Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin earned Pro Bowl berths last season, and with good reason, despite both of them missing multiple games due to injury. They put up huge numbers for the NFL's top-ranked passing offense, and gave opposing defenses constant headaches.

It should come as no surprise, then, that both Godwin and Evans finished in the top 10 among Pro Football Focus' highest WR grades for the 2019 season, with Godwin taking the No. 1 spot:

Both Evans and Godwin are still in their prime heading into the 2020 season, which is great news for new quarterback Tom Brady, and a huge reason why the six-time Super Bowl champion chose to sign with the Bucs in free agency earlier this offseason.

Don't be surprised if both pass-catchers are back near the top of this same list a year from now.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Wide Receiver

Who will rise up and take Tampa Bay's No. 3 WR spot alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin?

J. Kanno

Shaq Barrett is Taking Over NFL Network

Tampa Bay's star pass rusher gets to pick the programming Tuesday.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski Has Always Been Fearless

Gronk's dad talks about raising Tampa Bay's new tight end.

Luke Easterling

Devin McCourty on What Makes Tom Brady Great

A former New England teammate shares his own stories of Brady's dedication to excellence.

Luke Easterling

Warrick Dunn, Tampa Bay's Diminutive Home-Run Threat

During his time with the Bucs, Warrick Dunn was a big-play machine.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Bucs C Ryan Jensen Wins Wing-Eating Contest

Tampa Bay's starting center doesn't back down from a challenge off the field, either.

Luke Easterling

Could Bucs, Shaq Barrett Find Middle Ground on Franchise Tender?

Tampa Bay's top pass rusher will play on the franchise tag, but for how much?

Luke Easterling

Fantasy Football: What to Expect from Chris Godwin in 2020

Tampa Bay's breakout star from a year ago is just getting started.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett Accepts Franchise Tender from Bucs, but Files Grievance Over Position Designation

NFL's reigning sack leader will sign the franchise tag, but wants to be paid as a defensive end and not an outside linebacker.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Tyler Johnson's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

See how Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick stacks up against the rest of the rookie WR class.

Luke Easterling