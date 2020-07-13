Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Among NFL's Top-Graded WRs in 2019

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the NFL's best pair of wide receivers right now.

Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin earned Pro Bowl berths last season, and with good reason, despite both of them missing multiple games due to injury. They put up huge numbers for the NFL's top-ranked passing offense, and gave opposing defenses constant headaches.

It should come as no surprise, then, that both Godwin and Evans finished in the top 10 among Pro Football Focus' highest WR grades for the 2019 season, with Godwin taking the No. 1 spot:

Both Evans and Godwin are still in their prime heading into the 2020 season, which is great news for new quarterback Tom Brady, and a huge reason why the six-time Super Bowl champion chose to sign with the Bucs in free agency earlier this offseason.

Don't be surprised if both pass-catchers are back near the top of this same list a year from now.