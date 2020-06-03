AllBucs
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bucs Land?

Luke Easterling

It's been quite the offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have added two of the most recognizable names in the NFL, signing quarterback Tom Brady in free agency and luring tight end Rob Gronkowski out of a brief retirement.

Those moves have placed high expectations on the Bucs heading into the 2020 season, despite coming off yet another losing season in 2019.

The latest national voice to update his NFL power rankings for the 2020 season is Peter King of NBC Sports, who has the Bucs ranked at No. 5 on his latest list.

King says Brady's presence indeed plays a huge role in their high rankings:

It’s part Tom Brady. The turnovers are one thing—last year, the Bucs threw 30 interceptions; in the last five years, Brady threw 29. And it stands to reason Brady will lift a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff games since Brady’s first season as a full-time starter, 2002. I do not believe he’s fallen off some cliff at 43; it’s a cliché. He’s not going to be the deep-ball thrower coach Brice Arians would most want at the position—but he will be the kind of player/leader this franchise has lacked at the position for a long time.

But while Brady certainly brings plenty of fuel to Tampa Bay's playoff fire, King acknowledges that the supporting cast Brady is joining is a big reason why they're ready to live up to the hype and make a deep run into the playoffs:

This is also about the team Brady inherits. Last year, the Bucs entered the final two weeks on a four-game win streak, 7-7, with winnable home games against Houston and Atlanta. Three Jameis Winston picks in the first 16 minutes doomed Tampa against Houston, and Winston’s overtime walkoff pick-six lost the Falcons game. So easily, with just a little ball-security, the Bucs could have been 9-7. Anyway, Tampa Bay was close to being the Next Big NFC Thing. Brady and maybe tight end Rob Gronkowski (assuming he’s still Gronk) should make an explosive offense more efficient. The defense needs to be a tick better. Keeping Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul, and continuing to build around defensive keystone Devin White at middle linebacker, are smart moves. Developing a better secondary, the team’s Achilles heel, should be helped significantly by second-round safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Nothing’s guaranteed, particularly in a season with the tough AFC West on the schedule. But I think the Bucs have a good chance to be 2020’s breakthrough team.

It's hard to argue with King's assessment, as the Bucs have plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball, and a strong balance of experienced veterans and promising youth. Replacing Jameis Winston with Brady might equal fewer yards, but also far fewer turnovers, which were a huge problem in Tampa Bay last season.

To check out King's full rankings, click here.

