Trio of Bucs Named to Pro Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have three representatives at this year's Pro Bowl festivities.

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett will join wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Orlando this year:

Godwin and Evans have been the NFL's most prolific wide receiver tandem all season, despite being held back by hamstring injuries over the last two weeks. At one point in the season, they were two of just three receivers with 1,000 yards on the season. They are the first pair of Bucs receivers to be named to the Pro Bowl in the same year.

“It’s always an honor to be named to the Pro Bowl, but especially this year because I get to experience it with Chris,” Evans said, via a release from the team. “To be the first pair of receivers in Buccaneers history to go the Pro Bowl in the same season is awesome. We both work hard to be considered among the best in the league and each of us getting chosen shows that our efforts are paying off.”

“Getting named to my first career Pro Bowl is such a blessing,” Godwin said. “This is a special moment, and while I’ve worked hard to get to where I am in my career, I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my teammates and coaches. I’ve had the chance to play alongside some of the best in the NFL, including Mike Evans, and sharing the honor with Mike makes it even better. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity.”

Barrett currently leads the NFL with 16.5 sacks, which is also tied with Hall of Famer Warren Sapp for the highest single-season mark in franchise history.

“To make the Pro Bowl, it’s a dream come true,” Barrett said. “That’s the best way I can sum it up. I dreamed of this growing up. It’s a huge honor and I can only hope that I’ll have more to follow.”