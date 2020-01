Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019, and earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career in the process.

Now, he's paying his good fortune forward for a young fan.

Watch as Barrett, while in Orlando for Pro Bowl festivities, presents a young fan with tickets to the Super Bowl:

Kudos to Barrett for giving this fan a moment he'll never forget.