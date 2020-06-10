Current, Former Bucs Among Hundreds to Sign Players Coalition Letter to End Qualified Immunity

In the wake of growing demonstrations across the country and the world in protest of racism and police brutality, hundreds of current and former NFL players are lending their voices to the effort to end "qualified immunity," a legal term that keeps many police officers from being held accountable for their use of excessive force.

The Players Coalition released a letter Wednesday in support of a bill that would end it, and it's signed by more than 1,400 current and former players, many of them Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and alumni, including quarterback Tom Brady and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks:

ESPN's Jenna Laine pointed out the long list of current and former Bucs who signed the letter:

Players have been extremely vocal across the league as the movement to fight social injustice continues to grow across the nation, and the rest of the world. This letter is just the latest example of the players using their voice to help make positive changes on these important issues.