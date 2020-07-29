AllBucs
WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Sings About His Hopes for 2020

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a versatile weapon when they lured Rob Gronkowski out of his brief retirement this offseason, and he keeps proving he's just as talented off the field as he is between the lines.

The latest example? Playing a guitar and singing and short-but-sweet song about his hopes for his performance this season:

Well Gronk, I'm sure Bucs fans hope so, too. Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht sure does:

He's already a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as arguably the most dominant tight end in NFL history, but there are plenty of questions facing Gronkowski as he returns to football after a year off. Injuries piled up over his last few seasons with the New England Patriots, but he's made it clear that the time off gave him an opportunity to heal up and get ready for this new chapter in Tampa Bay.

Thankfully, he'll have a familiar face throwing him the ball in Tom Brady, and the tandem will try to use their championship experience to help bring the Bucs another Super Bowl victory.

