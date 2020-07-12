AllBucs
Rob Gronkowski Has Always Been Fearless

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their second big splash of the offseason when they lured tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

After trading a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots for the future Hall of Famer, the Bucs have given Brady yet another dynamic playmaker for an already explosive offense.

Gronk brings a fearless playing style to the gridiron, something his dad says has been with him since the beginning, and was molded by frequent rumbles with his brothers (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times):

It’s funny, because Rob, they just beat the hell out of that kid because he was such a wise guy all the time. They would nail him, doing those Charlie horses and things but when they were through, he would go right back after them. It was non-stop. He had no fears. The kid had no fears growing up. I still think he’s like that.

That style of play caught up with Gronkowski over the last few years, as injuries mounted and eventually forced his early retirement. But after a year of healing and resting his body, he appears ready for a second act in the NFL, and the Bucs were more than willing to give him that chance.

If you ask Gordy, Rob's dad, he seems fairly certain that Brady is the primary reason his son is returning to the field this season (via Stroud):

“The bottom line, Rob is back in my opinion because of Tom Brady. I mean, Tom called him, and Tom got in his ear, and I’m sure Rob probably didn’t go out the way he wanted to.”

Now in Tampa Bay, Gronk will get the chance to go out the way he wants to, and that could possibly include another Super Bowl victory, with Brady still throwing him the passes.

