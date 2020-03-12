Could Derek Carr Be Dark-Horse QB Solution for Bucs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been at the center of the biggest free-agent rumors surrounding this year's quarterback carousel, but could they find a veteran replacement for Jameis Winston elsewhere?

If they want to test the trade market instead, they could find their 2020 starter in Las Vegas, where Derek Carr could eventually be on the trade block.

If Jon Gruden is able to land Tom Brady over the Bucs and other suitors, or another available passer suits his fancy more than Carr, Tampa Bay could come calling with an offer that makes sense for both sides.

That's the idea put forth by Scott Reynolds at Pewter Report, who built a hypothetical offseason for Tampa Bay around acquiring Carr and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft from the Raiders in return for the Bucs' second-round pick:

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians wants fewer mistakes, turnovers and self-inflicted wounds from his team in 2020 as last year was the year the Bucs continued to beat the Bucs. Carr has the arm strength to push the ball down the field and make plays, evidenced by his 4.3 career TD percentage, but it’s his 1.9 career INT percentage that appeals to Arians and the Bucs. By comparison, Winston’s career averages are a 4.7 TD percentage and a 3.5 INT percentage.

It's an intriguing scenario for the Bucs, who would lose a high pick but get a cheaper solution at quarterback than paying franchise tag money to Winston or signing Brady. Carr would indeed be a solid fit in Arians' aggressive, vertical passing attack, and his ability to avoid turnovers would be a huge upgrade for Tampa Bay after Winston's five seasons of struggling in that area.

Whatever the Bucs do at quarterback this offseason, it will be a decision that has long-reaching implications for a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game in nearly two decades.