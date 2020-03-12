AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Could Derek Carr Be Dark-Horse QB Solution for Bucs?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been at the center of the biggest free-agent rumors surrounding this year's quarterback carousel, but could they find a veteran replacement for Jameis Winston elsewhere?

If they want to test the trade market instead, they could find their 2020 starter in Las Vegas, where Derek Carr could eventually be on the trade block.

If Jon Gruden is able to land Tom Brady over the Bucs and other suitors, or another available passer suits his fancy more than Carr, Tampa Bay could come calling with an offer that makes sense for both sides.

That's the idea put forth by Scott Reynolds at Pewter Report, who built a hypothetical offseason for Tampa Bay around acquiring Carr and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft from the Raiders in return for the Bucs' second-round pick:

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians wants fewer mistakes, turnovers and self-inflicted wounds from his team in 2020 as last year was the year the Bucs continued to beat the Bucs. Carr has the arm strength to push the ball down the field and make plays, evidenced by his 4.3 career TD percentage, but it’s his 1.9 career INT percentage that appeals to Arians and the Bucs. By comparison, Winston’s career averages are a 4.7 TD percentage and a 3.5 INT percentage.

It's an intriguing scenario for the Bucs, who would lose a high pick but get a cheaper solution at quarterback than paying franchise tag money to Winston or signing Brady. Carr would indeed be a solid fit in Arians' aggressive, vertical passing attack, and his ability to avoid turnovers would be a huge upgrade for Tampa Bay after Winston's five seasons of struggling in that area.

Whatever the Bucs do at quarterback this offseason, it will be a decision that has long-reaching implications for a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game in nearly two decades.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Big Trades Shake Up 1st Round

Trades always play a big part in first-round chaos, and this projection is no exception.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Going 'All In' on Tom Brady?

The Bucs may be preparing to make a hard run at Tom Brady this offseason.

Luke Easterling

Full List of Bucs' Picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

See where Tampa Bay will be picking across all seven rounds of this year's draft.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise Landing Spots for Top QBs

One recent first-round projection has some intriguing destinations for some of this year's top quarterback prospects.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Awarded 4th Round Compensatory Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets an extra pick for losing a high-priced free agent last offseason.

Luke Easterling

How Much Would the Bucs Offer Tom Brady, and Would it Be Enough?

ESPN presents a handful of potential offers for the free-agent QB, including what the Bucs could bring to the table.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: 10 RB Targets for Bucs

The Bucs should be looking for an upgrade at running back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Which QB Prospect Tumbles to 3rd Round?

One of this year's more talented passers takes a big fall down the draft board in this projection.

Luke Easterling

Buc of the Day: LB Hardy Nickerson

Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Hardy Nickerson.

J. Kanno

Who Would Bucs Take in Redo of 2017 NFL Draft?

If the Bucs got a second chance to make their 2017 first-round pick, who would they select?

Luke Easterling