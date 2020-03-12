The Case for Tom Brady to the Bucs

Sure, it seems far-fetched.

There's no way the New England Patriots would actually let the greatest quarterback in NFL history just walk away and hit the open market, right?

Well, it seems more and more likely, as we draw closer to the start of free agency.

If it does happen, Tom Brady will obviously have no shortage of suitors clamoring for his services. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sure to be among them, and with good reason.

But would Brady joining the Bucs actually make sense for both parties?

Absolutely, and here's why:

From the team side of things, it's a no-brainer. Save all your concerns about Brady's age, regressing arm strength, or a lack of mobility that flies in the face of the NFL's current trend of dual-threat, playmaking quarterbacks. The Bucs have had a more "entertaining" passer in Jameis Winston for five seasons, and they made just as many playoff appearances as the Cleveland Browns over that stretch (that's zero for those of you keeping score at home).

No, the Bucs don't need a razzle-dazzle quarterback who keeps you guessing on every snap. They need a steady hand with a proven track record of success, who knows what it takes to build a winning culture and a championship atmosphere, both on the field and in the locker room.

In those categories, nobody can touch what Brady would bring to the table.

Similarly, Brady would immediately give national relevance to a franchise that hasn't had any since winning the Super Bowl nearly two decades ago. The ghosts of Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden, along with one of the best defenses in NFL history, are transparent shadows of what once was in Tampa Bay.

Simply put, the Bucs need to give their fans a reason to come back to Raymond James Stadium. Signing the GOAT would make that happen instantly. Ticket sales, jersey sales, it all goes up the moment Brady puts on the Red & Pewter.

Obviously, that's an easy sell for the Bucs. But what about Brady himself? Why would he want to come to one of the leagues most historically bad franchises?

Because he's up for a new challenge after two decades in New England? Because he'll inherit two Pro Bowl receivers, both of whom are in their prime? Because Tampa Bay has the makings of one of the league's best young defenses under coordinator Todd Bowles? Because of an experienced head coach who has already worked with some of the league's most successful quarterbacks?

Yes. All of the above.

Throw in the lack of a state income tax, and there are millions of reasons why Brady would choose the Bucs over any other suitor. The weather's not bad either.

Sure, Brady could prefer to head west and join the Las Vegas Raiders or Los Angeles Chargers, should he want to be closer to his new production company. He could want to reunite with former teammate and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. But it's highly likely the Bucs would be able to outbid any challenger in terms of money. Sure, Brady's decision won't be all about the cash, but it won't hurt to be able to put the most on the table.

I'm still skeptical about Brady leaving New England, and I'll believe him in another uniform when I see it. But when the Bucs unveil their new-but-maybe-old threads next month, having Brady to help unveil them would mark a seismic moment in the history of a franchise desperate for positive attention.

For both sides, this just makes sense.