NFL Announces Date, Time for 2020 Schedule Release

There may have to be some changes in the future, but for now, the NFL is going business-as-usual when it comes to their 17-week slate of games for the 2020 season.

The league announced Monday that this year's schedule will be unveiled Thursday at 8 p.m. ET:

The only big change the league has made to the schedule thus far in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the cancelling of this year's international games. There were multiple games set to take place in both London and Mexico City, but due to the spread of he virus, those games will now take place stateside.

The league will likely have contingency plans in place if government or league restrictions force changes to the schedule closer to the fall.

The Bucs are expected to get a handful of prime-time games this season, thanks in large part to the offseason additions of both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.