Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees in Week 1?

Luke Easterling

The NFL is set to release the full 17-week schedule for the 2020 season Thursday night, but leaks are already being confirmed throughout the league.

One such report that's been confirmed by multiple outlets? Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 1.

While Brady and Brees will be the main event on the field in this matchup, it also means the Bucs will get to see their former quarterback, Jameis Winston, with his new team. 

This game gives Brady his first chance to prove he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL against a playoff-caliber opponent, but he'll have to do it in one of the most hostile home-field environments in the league.

Bucs fans will have to wait until at least Week 2 to see Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of their team at Raymond James Stadium.

