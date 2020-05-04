AllBucs
NFL Planning to Release 2020 Schedule This Week

Luke Easterling

While the rest of the professional sports world has been put on hold due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the NFL is still hoping to have their full schedule of games this season.

The league is still planning to announce their full 17-week schedule later this week.

"We plan to start on time," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “If we have to make adjustments, we will be prepared to do so based on the latest guidance from our medical experts and public health officials and current and future government regulations."

The NHL and NBA seasons were put on hold just as their regular seasons were hitting the homestretch, and Major League Baseball is still waiting for their first pitch a month after what was supposed to be Opening Day.

The NFL was forced to hold a fully virtual 2020 NFL Draft, but the event still took place on schedule, despite a desire from some decision-makers around the league to push it back. Offseason programs have been converted to virtual experiences, as well, and free agency began on schedule, despite challenges presented by current league and government restrictions. League and team facilities are still shut down due to the virus, despite many states beginning to lift stay-at-home orders this week.

The league is likely to have contingency plans in place in case the virus forces more changes at a later date, but with training camps still nearly two months away, it appears the league is hoping they'll be able to have a somewhat normal season.

