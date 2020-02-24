2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Complete Bucs Preview

One of the most important stops on the road to the NFL draft, the NFL Scouting Combine is the biggest, strangest job interview in all of sports.

Top prospects are poked and prodded all week long in Indianapolis, challenged physically and mentally as decision-makers from all 32 franchises try to get a better idea of what each player would bring to their team.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they head into this offseason with very little change among the coaching and personnel management ranks, but some big player decisions on the horizon following a 7-9 mark in their first year under head coach Bruce Arians.

Quarterback Jameis Winston led the NFL in passing yards, while outside linebacker Shaq Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks. Both are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, as well as other key players like Jason Pierre-Paul, Breshad Perriman, Ndamukong Suh, Demar Dotson and Carl Nassib.

As we prepare for the action to kick off in Indy, here's everything Bucs fans need to know about this year's event, and how their favorite team is likely to approach it.

2019 Season in Review

The Bucs finished the year on a sour note, as Winston's seventh pick-six of the season came on the first play of overtime to seal a home loss to the Atlanta Falcons and send the Bucs to yet another losing season. There were plenty of high notes, though, including a four-game winning streak in the second half of the season, and sending a pair of wide receivers to the Pro Bowl (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin), along with Barrett.

Perhaps most importantly, this year's NFL coaching carousel went through its rounds without poaching any of Tampa Bay's top assistants. This is especially huge for a young defense that showed big improvements under coordinator Todd Bowles over the second half of the season.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, there are plenty of reasons for Bucs fans to be excited for 2020 and beyond.

2020 Draft Position

The Bucs are currently slated to pick 14th overall in the first round, and own most of their original picks heading into this year's draft. Tampa Bay dealt their seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in a swap that sent DeSean Jackson back to his original team.

Thanks to losing Kwon Alexander in free agency last year, the Bucs are also expected to be awarded a fourth-round compensatory pick.

If the Bucs want to land one of this year's top quarterback prospects, they'll have to move up the board in the first round. It's more likely the Bucs would move down than up in the first round, especially if there's a quarterback prospect they think they can land on Day 2 as a developmental player to sit behind a veteran.

Help Wanted

Tampa Bay's biggest needs will be determined by who they're able to keep from hitting free agency.

The Bucs boasted the NFL's best rushing defense last year, along with a highly productive pass rush, but five of their best defensive linemen are set to hit the open market this offseason. Injuries have kept the Bucs from finding a reliable tandem at safety, which could make that spot an early priority depending on how the board falls.

On offense, even if Demar Dotson is brought back on a short-term deal, the Bucs need a long-term solution at right tackle. The potential departure of Breshad Perriman, who came on strong late in the season after injuries sidelined Evans and Godwin, could have the Bucs searching yet again for a reliable No. 3 receiver. Ronald Jones II showed flashes in his second NFL season, but the Bucs should still be on the lookout for an upgrade at running back.

5 Prospects Bucs Must Watch

1. South Carolina DL Javon Kinlaw

If the Bucs lose a veteran like Suh, Kinlaw could be their top target to replace him. A rare athlete for his massive frame (6-5, 315 pounds), Kinlaw followed up a strong career for the Gamecocks with a dominant performance in Senior Bowl practices. If he's still on the board at 14, it's highly likely he'll be the best balance of value and need.

2. Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

There are four offensive tackles worth taking at No. 14 overall, and Wirfs is the most likely to still be on the board when Tampa Bay makes their pick. A versatile blocker who may even be able to slide inside to guard if necessary, Wirfs is talented enough to quickly earn the starting job on the right side, or even push Donovan Smith for the left tackle spot.

3. Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

Day 2 will be the sweet spot for the Bucs to land a three-down back who could supplant Jones as the team's full-time starter. Dobbins is a big-play threat with a fantastic blend of size, power and explosiveness, but his mental prowess is what sets him apart. His vision, patience and understanding of defenses would make him an immediate star.

4. Washington QB Jacob Eason

If the Bucs are looking to spend an early pick on a quarterback of the future, Eason would be the best fit for Arians' vertical passing game. His arm talent is exactly what Arians' scheme demands, and though he was inconsistent at times for the Huskies, he showed more than enough potential to warrant an early-round selection.

5. Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

If the Bucs want a do-it-all playmaker for the back end of their defense, Winfield should be their early target. A smart, instinctive defender who can play in the box or out in space, Winfield is every bit the playmaker his Pro Bowl father was throughout his 14-year NFL career.

Who Makes the Call; Recent Draft History

Draft decisions in Tampa Bay are made by general manager Jason Licht, but considering his close relationship with Arians, the coaching staff is heavily involved in that decision-making process. Particularly a veteran defensive coordinator like Bowles, who knows exactly the kind of players he wants for his complex, creative system.

In recent years, the Bucs have been as hit-or-miss as any team in the league. 2016 was an absolute debacle (only fourth-round pick Ryan Smith remains on the roster), but Godwin, a third-round pick in 2017, was one of the league's biggest steals. 2018 first-round pick Vita Vea has quickly turned into one of the NFL's most dominant nose tackles, but the jury is still out on most of the other picks from that class. 2019 already looks like a big win thanks to huge contributions from Devin White, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.