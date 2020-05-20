How Much Money Would Bucs Lose if 2020 Season is Played with No Fans?

The NFL is still considering many options when it comes to how to play the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such solution could be to have games take place with no fans or spectators, something other major sports leagues have discussed, with some already trying it out.

But if there aren't any fans in the stands, how much revenue would the Bucs lose? Based on figures for the 2018 season, Forbes says the Bucs would lose up to $119 million in team stadium revenue, and up to $400 million in total revenue.

Those numbers don't come close to what the real losses would be for the Bucs in 2020, though. After signing Tom Brady this offseason, Tampa Bay's ticket sales have gone through the roof, and they've landed five prime-time games on the 2020 NFL schedule. That means the loss of revenue would be much higher than it was in 2018, when the Bucs went 5-11 for the second year in a row.

Safety is obviously paramount for the NFL when making decisions on how to proceed with this season under the unique circumstances, but teams will definitely lose a huge chunk of change if forced to play game without fans this year.