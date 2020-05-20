AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

How Much Money Would Bucs Lose if 2020 Season is Played with No Fans?

Luke Easterling

The NFL is still considering many options when it comes to how to play the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such solution could be to have games take place with no fans or spectators, something other major sports leagues have discussed, with some already trying it out.

But if there aren't any fans in the stands, how much revenue would the Bucs lose? Based on figures for the 2018 season, Forbes says the Bucs would lose up to $119 million in team stadium revenue, and up to $400 million in total revenue.

Those numbers don't come close to what the real losses would be for the Bucs in 2020, though. After signing Tom Brady this offseason, Tampa Bay's ticket sales have gone through the roof, and they've landed five prime-time games on the 2020 NFL schedule. That means the loss of revenue would be much higher than it was in 2018, when the Bucs went 5-11 for the second year in a row.

Safety is obviously paramount for the NFL when making decisions on how to proceed with this season under the unique circumstances, but teams will definitely lose a huge chunk of change if forced to play game without fans this year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LOOK: Tom Brady, Bucs Teammates Practice at Local High School

Tampa Bay's new quarterback is hitting the field with his new teammates in preparation for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Do the Bucs Have the NFL's Best LB Tandem?

Lavonte David and Devin White are among the league's best off-ball linebackers.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Shows Off Juggling Skills

Tampa Bay's new tight end is a man of many talents, both on and off the field.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Release 2020 Preseason Schedule

Tampa Bay has made their dates and times official for the 2020 preseason slate.

J. Kanno

Sean Payton: Bucs Lost 2014 Finale on Purpose to Secure No. 1 Pick

Saints head coach claims Bucs tanked in Week 17 to make sure they landed the top pick in the draft.

Luke Easterling

Early 53-Man Roster Projections for Bucs

Tampa Bay's active roster will have plenty of fresh faces when the 2020 season kick off.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston vs. No. 1 Picks of the Decade

How does Tampa Bay's former QB stack up against the other top overall picks from the 2010s?

Luke Easterling

How Tom Brady Can Win a Super Bowl with the Bucs

What will Tom Brady and the Bucs need to do to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Tampa Bay?

Luke Easterling

How Much Control Will Tom Brady Have in Bucs' Offense?

The collaboration between Brady and head coach Bruce Arians will be key to Tampa Bay's success.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

NFL Teams Can Reopen Facilities on Tuesday

A memo from the league outlines protocols for teams to follow as they reopen.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55