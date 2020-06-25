AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Tom Brady, Chris Godwin Have Super Bowl Expectations for Bucs

Luke Easterling

After they signed Tom Brady in free agency this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became Super Bowl contenders in the minds of many fans and sports media, and with good reason.

Those high expectations are matched by the Bucs themselves, including Brady and one of his top pass-catchers, Chris Godwin.

During Wednesday night's "Madden NFL 20" Super Bowl for The Checkdown, Godwin was asked what he received in return for giving his No. 12 jersey to Brady:

Brady knows exactly what it takes to get to the top of the NFL mountain, having won six Super Bowls throughout his 20-year career with the New England Patriots. The Bucs have only tasted that glory once, and it's been nearly that same two decades since they hoisted their only Lombardi Trophy.

While Godwin didn't win the virtual title Wednesday night, falling to Marquise Brown and his Baltimore Ravens, he's hoping to take home the real thing catching passes from Brady this season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Does Captain Fear Rank Among NFL Mascots?

A recent list wasn't too kind to Tampa Bay's fan-loving pirate.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett '50-50' on Signing Franchise Tag with Bucs

The reigning NFL sack leader wants a long-term deal in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Seeing His New Bucs Jersey for the First Time

Watch Gronk get his first look at the Bucs' new threads, with his name and number.

Luke Easterling

Simeon Rice, Tampa Bay Sack Master

Relive some of the best highlights from Simeon Rice's career in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin to Represent Bucs in Star-Studded 'Madden NFL 20' Super Bowl

Pro Bowl receiver will face off against Marquise Brown and his Ravens for the digital title.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rondé Barber Recalls Epic Stiff-Arm from Tom Brady

Bucs legend relives a surprising moment from his experience playing against Tampa Bay's new quarterback.

Luke Easterling

Is Mike Evans a Top-5 WR in the NFL?

Does Tampa Bay's star receiver make the cut as one of the best in the game?

Luke Easterling

Tampa Restaurant Unveils 'The Gronk' Burger

A favorite burger joint in Tampa has a new item on the menu, inspired by the Bucs' new tight end.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Bucs Workouts Continue, Despite NFLPA Recommendation

Tampa Bay's new QB was back on the field with his new teammates Tuesday, despite a recent statement from the NFLPA on private group workouts.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Mike Evans in Bucs' New Uniforms

Get your first look at the Pro Bowl receiver in his new threads.

Luke Easterling