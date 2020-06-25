Tom Brady, Chris Godwin Have Super Bowl Expectations for Bucs

After they signed Tom Brady in free agency this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became Super Bowl contenders in the minds of many fans and sports media, and with good reason.

Those high expectations are matched by the Bucs themselves, including Brady and one of his top pass-catchers, Chris Godwin.

During Wednesday night's "Madden NFL 20" Super Bowl for The Checkdown, Godwin was asked what he received in return for giving his No. 12 jersey to Brady:

Brady knows exactly what it takes to get to the top of the NFL mountain, having won six Super Bowls throughout his 20-year career with the New England Patriots. The Bucs have only tasted that glory once, and it's been nearly that same two decades since they hoisted their only Lombardi Trophy.

While Godwin didn't win the virtual title Wednesday night, falling to Marquise Brown and his Baltimore Ravens, he's hoping to take home the real thing catching passes from Brady this season.