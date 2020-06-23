AllBucs
Tom Brady's Biggest Challenge Going Into the 2020 Season

Drew Bradstreet

Amid the fireworks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stellar offseason, some may have simply neglected to realize that just like any team, the Bucs will face challenges. Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich recently discussed what Tom Brady's biggest challenges would be going into the 2020 season.

"The greatest challenge is that he's been somewhere for 20 years," Leftwich said during a recent video conference call with the media. "You guys know, some of you guys have worked at the same job for 20 years in one spot and there's a change, it's automatically different.  Doesn't matter if it's for better or worse, it's just different."

"I try to communicate with him and I just want him to talk football," Leftwich said. "I know he's been saying things a certain way for so long, so when we communicate, we're able to just talk football because realistically we're all kind of running the same plays. It's when we call, how we teach 'em and how we try to attack them that's different. There's not a play that he hasn't heard of. There's not a play that he hasn't ran. Now we just got to figure out what he does well and make sure that we run a lot more of those plays on Sunday than not."

Brady has been running an offense that has changed very little in the past 20 years and is switching over to a completely different style, team, and coaching staff. But if anyone is prepared to take on a challenge as such, it's Brady.

