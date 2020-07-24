WATCH: Tom Brady Reports for COVID-19 Testing Ahead of Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been waiting a long time to see Tom Brady pull up to the team facility at One Buccaneer Place, and the GOAT has finally arrived.

Brady joined the rest of the Bucs' quarterbacks, as well as this year's rookie class, by reporting to the facility Thursday for COVID-19 testing ahead of kicking off this year's training camp:

Players will be tested every day for two weeks under the latest protocols agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA, which includes a longer training camp time and the elimination of all preseason games.

Brady faces a unique challenge in preparing for his first season with a new set of teammates, but if anyone can overcome the adversity and make something special happen this season despite the obstacles, it wouldn't be surprising to see Brady be the one to do it.