Devin McCourty on What Makes Tom Brady Great

After a legendary 20-year career with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency this offseason, hoping to bring that championship culture to his new team.

It takes a special player to last more than two decades in the NFL, winning six Super Bowls and three league MVP awards, but Brady has proven throughout his career to be a rare breed.

Brady's dedication to his craft, and his commitment to excellence, was evident in many different ways throughout his time in New England, and his teammates took notice.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who spent 10 years as Brady's teammate, recently spoke with Charles Davis of CBS Sports about his own experience watching Brady operate, sharing his own favorite story from their time together in New England:

I'm sure there are plenty more stories from many other players that go just like that, with Brady always setting the example for the rest of the team when it came to preparation, dedication and hard work.

Don't be surprised if that rubs off on his new teammates in Tampa Bay, and translates to more wins this season.