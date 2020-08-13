Why the Bucs Have a Real Shot at the Super Bowl

From the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in free agency this offseason, the team immediately went from bottom-half NFL fledgling to a popular pick to make a deep playoff run and even contend for the Super Bowl this season.

But is that actually a realistic expectation for the Bucs?

After all, this is a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2007, has finished dead last in the NFC South in eight of the last 12 seasons, and only has two winning seasons since 2009.

Are those same Bucs going to magically make a jump into the Super Bowl because of one player?

Well, yes and no.

