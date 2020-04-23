Tom Brady Accidently Walks into Wrong Neighbor's House

First it was getting kicked out of a park that was closed due to COVID-19, and now, it's breaking and entering?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still trying to get used to his surroundings in his new city, and that had him face-to-face with an unsuspecting local resident.

Brady intended to visit his new offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, but ended up walking into the wrong house, per TMZ:

Kudos to the resident for being a good sport about his famous intruder, and here's hoping Brady rings the doorbell next time.