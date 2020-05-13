Bucs GM Jason Licht Gets High Marks for 2020 Offseason

Just a couple of short years ago, people were calling for the head of Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht.

Now, he's being lauded for the moves he's made to put the Bucs in position to return to the postseason, and perhaps challenge for a Super Bowl.

ESPN's Trey Wingo and Mike Golic put together their list of the biggest winners of the 2020 NFL offseason, and Licht comes in at No. 2, trailing only Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray:

It's hard to argue with the love for Licht, considering the big splashes he's made since March. Not only did he sign Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, but he also lured Rob Gronkowski out of retirement. Those moves alone have planted the Bucs on the national radar, as evidenced by the five prime-time games they've been given this season.

Licht also made other big moves this offseason, keeping NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett, and bringing back veteran defenders in Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh. He also made sure he landed one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, trading up for Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Though he has taken his share of grief for his misses in recent years, much of which he admits he deserves, Licht deserves every bit of praise he's getting for the bold moves he's made this offseason to make the Bucs a legitimate contender.

We'll see if the on-field results match the hype this fall, but at this point, Licht and the Bucs have been big winners this offseason.