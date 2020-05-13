AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs GM Jason Licht Gets High Marks for 2020 Offseason

Luke Easterling

Just a couple of short years ago, people were calling for the head of Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. 

Now, he's being lauded for the moves he's made to put the Bucs in position to return to the postseason, and perhaps challenge for a Super Bowl.

ESPN's Trey Wingo and Mike Golic put together their list of the biggest winners of the 2020 NFL offseason, and Licht comes in at No. 2, trailing only Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray:

It's hard to argue with the love for Licht, considering the big splashes he's made since March. Not only did he sign Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, but he also lured Rob Gronkowski out of retirement. Those moves alone have planted the Bucs on the national radar, as evidenced by the five prime-time games they've been given this season.

Licht also made other big moves this offseason, keeping NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett, and bringing back veteran defenders in Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh. He also made sure he landed one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, trading up for Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Though he has taken his share of grief for his misses in recent years, much of which he admits he deserves, Licht deserves every bit of praise he's getting for the bold moves he's made this offseason to make the Bucs a legitimate contender.

We'll see if the on-field results match the hype this fall, but at this point, Licht and the Bucs have been big winners this offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady Changes Everything for the Bucs

Signing the best QB in football history changes every dynamic for Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II Working Hard to Improve as a Receiver

Tampa Bay's top running back is showing off his improvements as a pass-catcher this offseason.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Dominant Highlight Reel

Watch Tampa Bay's new tight end dominate the competition throughout his nine seasons in New England.

Luke Easterling

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Breakdown

Our take on the Bucs' 2020 regular-season schedule.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady vs. Tiger Woods: Who Has the Better Legacy?

Two of the best to every play their respective sports, but who has had the better career?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs at the Top of NFL Jersey Sales

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have Bucs jerseys flying off the virtual shelves.

J. Kanno

LOOK: Mother's Day Tributes from Bucs Players

Tampa Bay players took to social media to post Mother's Day greetings.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Letter

Tampa Bay's star receiver thanks the mothers in his life, and everywhere else.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Brings National Spotlight to Deserving Bucs Players

The national audience will come for the GOAT, but they'll stay for a star-studded supporting cast.

Luke Easterling

by

BillEnright

WATCH: The Best Throws of Tom Brady's Career

See some of the best highlights from Tom Brady's legendary career so far.

Luke Easterling