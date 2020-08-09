WATCH: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Hit the Field with New Bucs Teammates

After a seemingly endless offseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can finally see their big-name additions on the field preparing for the 2020 season.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have officially hit the field with their new teammates in Tampa Bay, and there's video evidence to prove that it's not just a dream for Bucs fans:

Adding those two future Hall of Famers to a talented roster that includes the likes of Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett and more has the Bucs getting plenty of attention as potential Super Bowl contenders this season.

After the amount of Super Bowls Brady and Gronk won together in New England, perhaps they can brings some of that championship energy to Tampa Bay.