WATCH: Rondé Barber Recalls Epic Stiff-Arm from Tom Brady

Over his legendary 20-year career in the NFL, there are plenty of things we've come to expect from Tom Brady.

Stiff-arming one of the best blitzing defensive backs in NFL history just so he can complete a hand-off certainly wasn't on that list for legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Rondé Barber.

Barber recently recalled the surprising experience from his days playing against Brady, who will now be taking his snaps for Barber's team in Tampa Bay:

Brady is a no-doubt, first-ballot Hall of Famer (Barber should already have his gold jacket, don't get me started), but even he has a few unexpected tricks up his sleeve. He'll do whatever he needs to in order to make every play a success, something Bucs fans are hoping will translate to a playoff appearance, and possibly more, in 2020.