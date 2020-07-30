AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

WATCH: Tom Brady's 1st Official On-Field Action with the Bucs

Luke Easterling

After a seemingly endless offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally welcomed Tom Brady to the team facility earlier this week, and fans are finally getting their first look at their new quarterback in official on-field workouts.

Brady finally hit the field in an official capacity after an offseason filled with private group workouts, many of which were orchestrated by Brady himself at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School.

This time, the action happened at One Buccaneer Place:

It would be hard to blame Bucs fans for feeling like Brady's signing back in March was nothing more than a dream at this point, but the evidence is building that the GOAT coming to Tampa Bay is indeed reality.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Top 100: Mike Evans Takes No. 30 Spot

One of Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl receivers cracks the top 30 on the NFL's list of best players.

Luke Easterling

NFL Top 100: Shaq Barrett Enters at No. 32

Tampa Bay's dynamic pass rusher makes his debut on the NFL Top 100 list.

J. Kanno

NFL Top 100: Chris Godwin Debuts at No. 38

Tampa Bay's breakout receiver crashes the NFL Top 100 party.

J. Kanno

NFL Top 100: Tom Brady Comes in at No. 14

Even after 20 years, Tampa Bay's new QB is still one of the NFL's best players.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Sings About His Hopes for 2020

Tampa Bay's new tight end is hoping he lives up to lofty expectations, and he brought his guitar along to sing about it.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Put S Justin Evans on PUP, Waive LB Kendell Beckwith

Tampa Bay made a pair of roster moves Tuesday involving defenders trying to work their way back from injury.

J. Kanno

Tom Brady, NFL's Most Valuable QB?

One metric suggests the GOAT has been the NFL's most valuable player at the game's most important position.

Luke Easterling

Fantasy Football: Mike Evans or Chris Godwin?

Which Bucs wide receiver would you rather have in your fantasy football draft?

Luke Easterling

Bucs Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tampa Bay's third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will have to wait a bit longer to report for training camp.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: First Photos of Tom Brady at Bucs Facility

After multiple rounds of COVID-19 testing, Tom Brady is officially in the building.

Luke Easterling