WATCH: Tom Brady's 1st Official On-Field Action with the Bucs

After a seemingly endless offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally welcomed Tom Brady to the team facility earlier this week, and fans are finally getting their first look at their new quarterback in official on-field workouts.

Brady finally hit the field in an official capacity after an offseason filled with private group workouts, many of which were orchestrated by Brady himself at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School.

This time, the action happened at One Buccaneer Place:

It would be hard to blame Bucs fans for feeling like Brady's signing back in March was nothing more than a dream at this point, but the evidence is building that the GOAT coming to Tampa Bay is indeed reality.