NFL Top 100: Chris Godwin Debuts at No. 38

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin began last season as a promising upstart. He enters this season recognized as one of the best wideouts in the game.

In NFL Network's Top 100 player rankings, Godwin makes his debut on the list, coming in at the 38th spot:

It would be difficult to argue that this spot is too high for Godwin. Statistically, he was one of the best receivers in the NFL in 2019. He ranked third in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, fifth in yards per target and second in yards per game.

With Tom Brady now under center, Godwin could be even better this year. Playing out of the slot, no player is better positioned to take advantage of Brady's quick release and champion-caliber field awareness.

This may be Godwin's first appearance on the Top 100 list, but it likely will not be his last. He is only entering his fourth season in the NFL and has the talent to remain one of the league's best wide receivers for years to come.