Lavonte David Barely Cracks NFL Top 100 List, Twitter Erupts at the Disrespect

At this point, Lavonte David has to be used to the disrespect.

Despite being arguably the NFL's best off-ball linebacker for much of his eight-year career in the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive captain continues to get snubbed when it comes to national recognition.

The latest example? The NFL's Top 100 list, which kicked things off Sunday night by giving David the last spot on the list at No. 100:

It didn't take long for fans to jump on social media and decry the disrespect of one of the NFL's most productive, consistent and dynamic defenders:

It's nothing new for David, who has seen his impressive career overshadowed by Tampa Bay's lack of team success throughout his eight seasons in the league. Despite putting up better numbers in most categories than the likes of Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner, David continues to be left out of the national conversation when it comes to the league's best linebackers.

I'm betting now that Tom Brady is in town, and with the Bucs scheduled for five nationally televised games this season, that could finally change in a hurry.