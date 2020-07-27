AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Clap Back at Keenan Allen Over NFL Top 100 Rankings

Luke Easterling

The NFL Top 100 list always creates a fair amount of debate, and this year's installment is already no exception.

As the list began rolling out Sunday night, players and fans alike took to social media to voice their displeasure over players they believed were ranked too low or too high.

One such player was Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who came in at No. 77, and wasn't thrilled that he was ranked below some other pass-catchers he believes are inferior to him:

Two of the wide receivers he called out, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, didn't take long to respond to his criticism, even though they tried to help Allen by pointing out that he tagged someone named "Chris Goodwin" in his tweet instead of Godwin himself (tweet contains profanity):

Allen is certainly a fantastic receiver in his own right, but I'm not sure it was wise to come after the NFL's best 1-2 punch at the position and claim superiority.

All parties should get their chance to prove it this season, though, when the Chargers pay a visit to Tampa Bay in October.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Cornerback

Who will win the battle among Tampa Bay's young and promising corner group?

J. Kanno

Lavonte David Barely Cracks NFL Top 100 List, Twitter Erupts at the Disrespect

Arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL is still being snubbed when it comes to national recognition.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Bucs Show Off New Lockers for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Get your first look at the new spots in the Tampa Bay locker room for their big offseason additions.

Luke Easterling

James Wilder, the Best RB in Bucs History

Relive some of the best highlights from James Wilder's career in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Price Tag Proves Bucs Were Never Going to Land Jamal Adams

Seattle paid a king's ransom for the Pro Bowl safety, and now they'll have to sign him to a big extension, two things the Bucs were never going to do.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Linebacker

Tampa Bay's starters are set, but there will be plenty of action to fight for behind them.

J. Kanno

Meet Bucs Rookie RB Raymond Calais

Get to know one of Tampa Bay's late-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tom Brady Reports for COVID-19 Testing Ahead of Training Camp

Tampa Bay's new QB is getting ready to start his first NFL season away from New England.

Luke Easterling

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Has No Time for Doubters

Tampa Bay's third-round pick has seen the tweets, and he's ready to make a few more believers.

Luke Easterling

Lori Locust Paving the Way for Next Generation of Women in NFL Coaching

Bucs assistant defensive line coach hopes her long, winding journey makes it easier for the women who follow her into the NFL coaching ranks.

Diandra Loux

by

katielauriss