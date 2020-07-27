Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Clap Back at Keenan Allen Over NFL Top 100 Rankings

The NFL Top 100 list always creates a fair amount of debate, and this year's installment is already no exception.

As the list began rolling out Sunday night, players and fans alike took to social media to voice their displeasure over players they believed were ranked too low or too high.

One such player was Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who came in at No. 77, and wasn't thrilled that he was ranked below some other pass-catchers he believes are inferior to him:

Two of the wide receivers he called out, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, didn't take long to respond to his criticism, even though they tried to help Allen by pointing out that he tagged someone named "Chris Goodwin" in his tweet instead of Godwin himself (tweet contains profanity):

Allen is certainly a fantastic receiver in his own right, but I'm not sure it was wise to come after the NFL's best 1-2 punch at the position and claim superiority.

All parties should get their chance to prove it this season, though, when the Chargers pay a visit to Tampa Bay in October.