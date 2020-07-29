AllBucs
NFL Top 100: Mike Evans Takes No. 30 Spot

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw plenty of action with Tuesday night's continued reveal of the NFL Top 100 list on NFL Network, including both of their Pro Bowl wide receivers.

After Chris Godwin crashed the list for the first time at No. 38, Mike Evans joined him at the No. 30 spot:

Evans topped 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth time in a row last season, something he's done every year of his NFL career so far, and he did so despite missing three games with a hamstring injury. The only other receiver in NFL history to begin his career with six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons? Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Evans is on pace for his own gold jacket, as well, and his high ranking on the NFL Top 100 is just more proof of how much he's respected by his peers across the league. His legend should only continue to grow now that Tom Brady is throwing him passes, bringing with him the national spotlight and a chance to shine in front of a bigger crowd.

