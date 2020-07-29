NFL Top 100: Shaq Barrett Enters at No. 30

The NFL's 2019 sack king is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett clocks into NFL Network's Top 100 player ranking at the 30th spot:

It should be obvious why Barrett made this list. No other player recorded as many sacks (19.5) last year as the seven-year veteran. He was a one-man wrecking ball in pass rush, also recording 37 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for a loss and six forced fumbles.

Barrett joined the Bucs last season after five years as a rotational pass-rusher for the Denver Broncos. He quickly ascended to the starting lineup and immediately made an impact, collecting nine sacks in the first four games of the season.

While it will be a challenge for Barrett to hit 19.5 sacks again this year, he will no doubt lead the Bucs' pass rush efforts again. As one of the league's top pass-rushers, Barrett will be key to the defense's playoff and championship aspirations.