Could Bucs Score Bruce Arians, David Johnson Reunion via Trade?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still looking for a reliable solution at running back, and the answer could be found in their head coach's old team.

David Johnson played his best football under Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals, but the one-time fantasy football star has fallen out of favor with a new coaching staff.

Could a reunion with his old coach be in the cards this offseason? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler certainly thinks so. Fowler recently projected the Bucs to strike a deal with the Cardinals for Johnson, sending a fourth-round pick to Arizona to give the former Northern Iowa star a fresh start:

The Cardinals trade David Johnson to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. Johnson fell out of favor in Arizona but is 28 and not far removed from elite play. He has $10.2 million left in guarantees that the Bucs could easily roll into a reworked two-year deal, though Arizona would have to eat some dead-cap space after a trade. Tampa Bay has a long-standing need at the position, and Johnson offers a solution.

Injuries have also played a part in Johnson taking a back seat recently, but at full strength, Johnson has proven he can be a big-time back in the NFL. As Fowler points out, there would be some financial hurdles to clear to make the deal work for both sides, but it's nothing that can't be ironed out if both parties are committed to making it happen.

Ronald Jones II flashed his potential at times in 2019, but after two seasons, the former second-round pick has yet to solidify himself as the clear-cut front-runner in the Tampa Bay backfield. His struggles in pass protection have kept him from being a true three-down back for the Bucs, something Johnson could bring to the table if he's added to the mix.