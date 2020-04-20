AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

49ers Already Shopping Kwon Alexander?

Luke Easterling

Last offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let starting middle linebacker Kwon Alexander walk in free agency, and he was rewarded with a huge contract from the San Francisco 49ers.

But after just one season marred by injury in San Francisco, could Alexander already be on the trade block? That's the case, according to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi:

A fourth-round pick out of LSU in the 2015 NFL draft, Alexander quickly established himself as one of the steals of that draft class, earning a starting job in Tampa Bay alongside Lavonte David. But six games into the 2018 season, Alexander tore his ACL, and missed the remainder of the year.

Still, the 49ers gave him a four-year deal worth up to $54 million, with $27 million in guaranteed money. Alexander only played in eight games last year, this time due to a torn pectoral muscle.

The 49ers appear to be running into some salary cap trouble, but dealing Alexander would still leave the team with over $14 million in dead cap space. 

Many Bucs fans wanted Alexander to be retained last offseason, but it looks like he could be had via trade. The Bucs have since filled his void with Devin White, last year's first-round pick, so don't expect them to come calling.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Trades Shake Up 1st Round

A truckload of trades could send this year's first round into chaos early and often.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: 5 Sleepers Bucs Could Target

Tampa Bay should keep an eye on these under-the-radar prospects in this year's draft.

J. Kanno

Chris Godwin Already Building Relationship with Tom Brady

They can't play catch just yet, but Chris Godwin and Tom Brady are getting to know each other.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 Surprise at QB?

Which top-10 team could pull a surprise move at QB in this year's draft?

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin Recalls His NFL Draft Experience

A third-round pick in 2017, the Pro Bowl wide receiver reflects on his draft-day wait.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Jameis Winston Looks Impressive in Throwing Workout

Tampa Bay's former QB is looking like he's back to full strength as he seeks a new team.

Luke Easterling

Ben Roethlisberger to Bucs OC Byron Leftwich: 'Don't Screw it Up' with Tom Brady

Once Steelers teammates, these two quarterbacks recently talked about Tom Brady coming to Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Faces Longest Super Bowl Odds Since 2002

In his first season with the Bucs, Tom Brady is the longest shot he's been for the Super Bowl since his first full season as a starter.

Luke Easterling

Donald Trump Talks Tom Brady, Bucs with Former NFL Player Recovering from COVID-19

The president with Brady's former Michigan teammate about talked about Tampa Bay's team's potential.

Luke Easterling

2019 NFL Draft Redo Puts 3 Bucs in 1st round

If there was a redraft of last year's picks, a trio of Tampa Bay players could be selected.

J. Kanno