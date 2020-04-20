49ers Already Shopping Kwon Alexander?

Last offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let starting middle linebacker Kwon Alexander walk in free agency, and he was rewarded with a huge contract from the San Francisco 49ers.

But after just one season marred by injury in San Francisco, could Alexander already be on the trade block? That's the case, according to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi:

A fourth-round pick out of LSU in the 2015 NFL draft, Alexander quickly established himself as one of the steals of that draft class, earning a starting job in Tampa Bay alongside Lavonte David. But six games into the 2018 season, Alexander tore his ACL, and missed the remainder of the year.

Still, the 49ers gave him a four-year deal worth up to $54 million, with $27 million in guaranteed money. Alexander only played in eight games last year, this time due to a torn pectoral muscle.

The 49ers appear to be running into some salary cap trouble, but dealing Alexander would still leave the team with over $14 million in dead cap space.

Many Bucs fans wanted Alexander to be retained last offseason, but it looks like he could be had via trade. The Bucs have since filled his void with Devin White, last year's first-round pick, so don't expect them to come calling.