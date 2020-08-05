Devin White Just Might Ride a Horse to Practice
Luke Easterling
It's not secret that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White loves his horses just as much as he loves making big plays on defense.
In fact, the second-year star took to Twitter on Tuesday night to ask aloud if Bucs general manager Jason Licht would mind if he rode one to practice one day instead of using a more traditional mode of transportation:
It didn't take Licht long to respond, and it looks like White is getting permission granted:
Everyone at the team facility just needs to watch where they step for the next few days.