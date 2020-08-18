SI.com
Jason Pierre-Paul is All Work, No Hype

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been crowned by many as kings of the NFL offseason, having kept together their core players on both sides of the ball, and added big names like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Those moves have many picking the Bucs to go deep into the playoffs, perhaps even making a Super Bowl run.

But for veteran outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, somebody who knows what it looks like to win a championship in the NFL, the hype means nothing.

It's all about putting in the work.

“I don’t get caught up too much in the hype," Pierre-Paul said via video conference call following Monday's training camp practice. "We have a quarterback, we have a running back, we have all this. What you put in is what you get out of [it]. I’m a true believer of that because the works that you put in is the work that you’re going to put out. Hot days in Florida under the weather right now, sweating – those sweats and blood, you getting ripped up and scraped up, that’s what’s going to count. Like I said, every guy that we have, what we put in is what we’re going to get out. I’m pretty sure we’re putting in the work and you see it every day. It takes time, but we’re putting in the work."

Pierre-Paul knows a thing or two about hard work, having come back from serious injuries multiple times in his career, and continuing to put up impressive numbers as one of the league's best players at his position.

If the Bucs are indeed able to make a Super Bowl run after missing the playoffs for more than a decade, it'll be due to all of the hard work that JPP and his teammates are putting in now and throughout the grind of a full NFL regular season.

