WATCH: Shaq Barrett Breaks a Blocking Sled at Bucs Training Camp

Luke Easterling

If you thought Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett was going to be nothing more than a one-year wonder, there's a blocking sled at One Buc Place that would like to have a word.

The NFL's reigning sack leader, Barrett got so violent during individual position drills Sunday that he broke part of the blocking sled his unit was working with:

Maybe 19.5 sacks was just the beginning for Barrett, who is heading into a season as a full-time starter for the first time in his five-year NFL career.

