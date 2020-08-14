Bruce Arians on Bucs' Top Draft Picks: They Are Who We Thought They Were

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a good feeling about their first two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, and as they move through their first training camp, those rookies appear to be living up to the hype.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. have both proven themselves to be as advertised in the early going as the team prepares for the 2020 season.

"They're both showing us exactly what we thought they were," said head coach Bruce Arians via video conference Thursday. "They're very smart players coming out of really good programs."

Wirfs is expected to start at right tackle immediately, replacing the recently departed Demar Dotson, who was the team's longest-tenured player before his contract expired this offseason. The former Iowa star will now be tasked with protecting Tom Brady in his first NFL season, and he'll face a baptism by fire in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Winfield, the son of a former Pro Bowl defensive back of the same name, is expected to push for a starting spot on the back end of Tampa Bay's young but promising secondary. His versatile skill set and intelligence make him a perfect fit for Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and his complex, aggressive scheme.