The Tom Brady to Chris Godwin Connection is Here and it's Beautiful

Luke Easterling

One of the biggest reasons Tom Brady chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency this offseason was the presence of multiple Pro Bowl wide receivers.

Chris Godwin, coming off a breakout season and the first Pro Bowl nod of his young career in 2019, could quickly establish himself as Brady's new favorite target, lining up in the slot position that Brady made famous for New England Patriots teammates like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

Brady and Godwin are already building chemistry during training camp, and their connections is looking good so far:

Don't be surprised if Godwin tops even the impressive numbers he put up last season on his way to another Pro Bowl honor in 2020, and perhaps some team hardware in the postseason.

