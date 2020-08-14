SI.com
AllBucs
How to Watch Bucs Training Camp

Luke Easterling

Fans won't be allowed to attend Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this year, but the team is still making sure they'll get to watch some of the action. 

The Bucs have teamed up with Publix to provide daily opportunities for fans to watch training camp practices this year.

Here's the official viewing schedule:

It won't be in person, but Tampa Bay fans will still get a look at some of the team's newest additions, such as quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

With this year's preseason games all cancelled, this will be fans' only opportunity to see the Bucs in action before they take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the regular season.

