Ali Marpet on Shutting Down Falcons, Preparing for Jaguars

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers notched a big win on the road Sunday, taking down a division rival with a 35-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

A big day for the offense was largely made possible by an offensive line that surrendered no sacks, giving quarterback Jameis Winston plenty of time to take full advantage of his talented pass-catchers.

Guard Ali Marpet spoke Wednesday about last week's performance, as well as the team's preparations for another tough matchup in the trenches against the Jacksonville Jaguaras in Week 13.

