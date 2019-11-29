Bucs
Bucs Look to Keep Positive Momentum Going vs. Jaguars

Drew Bradstreet

After a convincing 35-22 victory last weekend in Atlanta, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to keep their momentum alive when they head to Jacksonville expecting to improve their record to 5-7 on the season. 

The last time that the two in-state rivals met was in October of 2015, when the Bucs edged out the Jaguars 38-31 after a crucial 1-yard, fourth-quarter rushing touchdown by running back Doug Martin.  

Quarterback Jameis Winston is hoping to lead Tampa Bay's offense to victory yet again on Sunday, as he has thrown for over 300 yards in each of the previous six games, setting a new franchise record.  

Offensive fireworks are even more likely for the Bucs this week, considering the fact that the Jaguars have lost three straight games, including a 42-20 loss last week against the Tennessee Titans.  All three of those losses have been decided by at least 20 points.

The rushing game may become an essential part of the Buccaneers' game plan when preparing to face off against Jacksonville, mostly due to the fact that the Jaguars have allowed at least 200 rush yards against their last three opponents.  

Running back Ronald Jones II has rushed for a touchdown in three out of the last four games, and the Bucs hope that he can continue this upward trend.  

The Bucs certainly are hoping to keep this late-season turnaround going this weekend at 1:00 PM EST, when they face off against the Jaguars at EverBank Field in Jacksonville.  They should feel confident that if they keep their momentum going after their win against the Falcons last week, they will come away with a vital victory this weekend.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Luke Easterling
Luke Easterling

Editor

Could be another big game for the offense, but this time on the ground. Just look at what Derrick Henry did against the Jags last week.

