Bucs rookie CB Jamel Dean: 'I feel like I can guard anybody'

For much of the 2019 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled with defending the pass, ranking dead-last in the league in passing yards allowed for weeks.

But the team's young secondary appears to have turned a corner over the last few games, as an inexperienced group becomes more comfortable in their scheme, as well as gaining confidence going up against the league's best passing attacks.

The most pleasant surprise for the Bucs has been rookie Jamel Dean a third-round pick out of Auburn who missed the early part of the season due to injury, but has racked up 13 pass breakups over his last three games.

Dean is understandably confident after holding Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons offense in check in Sunday's 35-22 victory.