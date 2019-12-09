Injury Updates on Mike Evans, Jameis Winston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers notched their third consecutive win by knocking off the Indianapolis Colts in a 38-35 shootout Sunday, but it wasn't without what could be a steep cost.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans both suffered injuries during Sunday's big win.

Winston was nowhere to be seen after halftime, as the Bucs trotted out backup quarterback Ryan Griffin for the first drive of the third quarter. The team later announced that Winston was questionable to return to the game with an injury to his throwing hand.

Winston did indeed return, leading the Bucs to the comeback win with a career-high 456 passing yards and five total touchdowns.

After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that x-rays revealed a small fracture in Winston's thumb, but the early prognosis is positive, as Arians does not expect it to impact Winston's availability for next week's game.

Arians' update on Evans appeared far more grim.

The six-time 1,000-yard receiver caught just one pass Sunday, but he made it count, torching the Colts for a 61-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Unfortunately, Evans pulled up in the end zone, favoring his right hamstring, and would not return to the game.

"Nothing yet, but it's not good," Arians said of Evans' prognosis. "I would be shocked if he makes it back before the last week."

Winston appears likely through his injury next week when the Bucs travel to Detroit to take on the Lions, while Evans could end up missing the rest of the season.