Bucs Injury Report: Key Starter Out vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to extend their winning streak when the Indianapolis Colts come to town Sunday, but they'll have to do it without an important cog in their starting lineup.

Right guard Alex Cappa is among four Bucs who have been ruled out for Sunday's game due to injury:

Rookies Scotty Miller and Anthony Nelson will also miss Sunday's game, as well as return specialist T.J. Logan, who is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken thumb in practice earlier this week.

The secondary is dealing with injuries, as well, with both Jamel Dean and M.J. Stewart listed as questionable for Sunday.