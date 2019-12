The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stretched their winning streak to four games with a 38-17 blowout victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

There were plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball for the Bucs, as Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 450 yards in back-to-back games, while a pick-six from a Tampa Bay rookie sealed the win in the fourth quarter.

Here are the top highlights from Sunday's game: