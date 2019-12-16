Hometown Rookie Comes Up Big for Bucs

There was plenty on the line for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, despite already being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The had a chance to stretch their late-season winning streak to four games, as well as finishing the season with a winning record on the road.

The Bucs also had adversity to overcome, playing without star wide receiver Mike Evans and starting left tackle Donovan Smith, as well as quarterback Jameis Winston playing through a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

But for one Bucs rookie, there was even more riding on this game.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting hails from Macomb Township, just 30 miles north of Ford Field. At Sunday's game, he had 40 people in attendance to cheer him on:

A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Central Michigan, Murphy-Bunting certainly took his lumps throughout his rookie season, but he also went into Sunday's game leading all NFL rookies in interceptions.

Late in the second half, as the Lions mounted a surprising comeback, Murphy-Bunting gave up a big play to Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola, and was even called for pass interference on the reception. The Lions pulled within one score moments later, then got the ball back again with a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

But after putting together an impressive drive deep into Bucs territory, the Lions were put away by the hometown kid.

Murphy-Bunting baited Lions quarterback David Blough into throwing a shallow out route, and he snatched the pass right out of the air, racing 70 yards for the touchdown that would put the game away:

After the game, Murphy-Bunting made no effort to hide his excitement at coming up big in front of his home crowd:

Murphy-Bunting's development has impressed his veteran teammates, including NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett:

The Bucs struggled mightily earlier in the season defending the pass, thanks in large part to how much they were depending on young players in the secondary. But after taking those early-season lumps, it appears all the reps are starting to pay off for a promising defensive backfield, including Murphy-Bunting.