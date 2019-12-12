Bucs Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Injury Report: Big Names Missing, Limited

Luke Easterling

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their final road game of the 2019 season, they're also dealing with the possibility that some of their best offensive players might not be in the lineup.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, while wide receiver Mike Evans and left tackle Donovan Smith were held out completely.

Multiple reports have suggested that Evans will miss the rest of the 2019 season, though head coach Bruce Arians told the media Wednesday the team has no plans to place him on injured reserve yet. 

Smith is dealing with multiple injuries (knee, ankle), though he played through them last week, missing just one series in Tampa Bay's thrilling 38-35 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's the full injury report following Wednesday's practice:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Evans to Miss Rest of 2019 Season

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's star receiver is expected to be shut down for the final three games of the year.

Bucs' Stars Spend Off Day Bringing Holiday Cheer

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Jameis Winston and Lavonte David are making an impact in their community this holiday season.

Why 'Gunslinging' Won't Save Jameis Winston

J. Kanno

Bucs quarterback known for making big plays, both for his team and the opponent.

Top Highlights from Bucs' 38-35 Win Over Colts

Luke Easterling

See all the big plays from Tampa Bay's dramatic comeback win in Week 14.

Matt Gay Making Strong Case to Break Bucs' Kicking Curse

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay rookie is putting together a strong rookie season amid the ghosts of kickers past.

Jameis Winston (Broken Thumb) Expected to Play Week 15

Luke Easterling

After getting a second opinion on the injury, Bucs quarterback is expected to play through a broken bone on his throwing hand.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans goes 61 yards for the score, but he pulls up with an injury in the end zone.

Bucs' Pass-Catching Depth Delivers After Mike Evans' Injury

Luke Easterling

After losing a star receiver to injury, unlikely heroes stepped up for Tampa Bay in a big win.

Tides Turning for Bucs on Winning Streak

Luke Easterling

Typically creative at losing, the Bucs have won three in a row.

Luke Easterling

See Lavonte David's postgame locker room speech. …