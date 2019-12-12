Bucs Injury Report: Big Names Missing, Limited

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their final road game of the 2019 season, they're also dealing with the possibility that some of their best offensive players might not be in the lineup.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, while wide receiver Mike Evans and left tackle Donovan Smith were held out completely.

Multiple reports have suggested that Evans will miss the rest of the 2019 season, though head coach Bruce Arians told the media Wednesday the team has no plans to place him on injured reserve yet.

Smith is dealing with multiple injuries (knee, ankle), though he played through them last week, missing just one series in Tampa Bay's thrilling 38-35 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's the full injury report following Wednesday's practice: